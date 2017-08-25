Advertising

After much anticipation and many ominous snake videos, Taylor Swift has FINALLY released the first single off her newest album, Reputation.

The song is called "Look What You Made Me Do," and after listening to it, our best guess is that Tay is experiencing her late-teens emo phase about a decade later than the rest of us. (That said, we're totally here for it.)

After the single was released late Thursday night, Twitter EXPLODED with jokes about the latest from a one Miss Taylor Alison Swift. Here are 22 of our favorites.

Advertising

1.

When your Taylor Swift playlist transitions from "Shake It Off" to "Look What You Made Me Do." pic.twitter.com/Fmj7k85lIM — keaton bell (@keatonkildebell) August 25, 2017

2.

"I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh...because she’s dead." pic.twitter.com/AbaWccorER — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) August 25, 2017

3.

Taylor Swift just dropped the most bomb mischief night pregame song lmao who's ready to smash mailboxes bitch!!! — James Harness (@JamesHarness) August 25, 2017

4.

Advertising

5.

true: y'all are mad at this new taylor swift song



also true: you'll know all the words to it in two weeks, tops — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) August 25, 2017

6.

Have not yet listened to the new Taylor Swift song but there is about a 70% chance that I will love it and be embarrassed that I love it. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 25, 2017

7.

Me lowkey wondering if Taylor Swift fell into the deep end of crazy but still jammin' to #LookAtWhatYouMadeMeDo: pic.twitter.com/Kg09r2BReB — Courtney Gilham (@courtgilham) August 25, 2017

8.

*me throwing away all my nonblack clothes in order to embrace going full goth with Taylor Swift* #LookAtWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/UxjkfX2p6q — Shelbie (@shelbiekatelyn) August 25, 2017

Advertising

9.

10.

Bad Taylor Swift is as convincing as Bad Sandy at the end of Grease. — Desi (@DesiJed) August 25, 2017

11.

I'm so happy to log into Twitter & see everyone fighting about Taylor Swift instead of the looming apocalypse. Just like the olden days. — lyz lenz (@lyzl) August 25, 2017

12.

i don't think there's been a piece of comedy in the last ten years that is funnier than taylor swift's new single and edgy rebrand pic.twitter.com/Wk41n7iVKE — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) August 25, 2017

Advertising

13.

RIP old Taylor Swift who can't come to the phone right now. (2006-2017) pic.twitter.com/UVt9eCUnrP — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) August 25, 2017

14.

taylor swift should let me teach her how to properly hold a grudge — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 25, 2017

15.

Taylor Swift used to serve us Livejournal entries and now she's giving us vaguely angry AIM away messages. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) August 25, 2017

16.

Media: sing about something other than your boyfriends!!!



Taylor: Look what you made me do



Media: not like that — Leighanne (@fearlessleigh) August 25, 2017

Advertising

17.

18.

somewhere in chappaqua, hillary presses repeat on her new favorite song. — morgan matson (@morgan_m) August 25, 2017

19.

INT. KIM AND KANYE'S HOUSE



Kanye: TAYLOR'S SINGLE IS LIVE

*Kim, startled, accidentally drops her phone*

Kim: LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) August 25, 2017

20.

*burns all of my red lipstick* pic.twitter.com/L2m0YDgPVu — Kristin Harris (@KristinHarris) August 25, 2017

Advertising

21.

'Cause darling I'm a nightmare dressed like a nightmare. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo ☠️ pic.twitter.com/vXIPyBODhn — Elana Brooke Fishman (@elanafishman) August 25, 2017

22.

taylor swift stans quietly bopping while everyone else shits themselves trying to come up with the best meme pic.twitter.com/PGF6bOWp0y — ellie bate (@eleanorbate) August 25, 2017

We're praying that the rest of the album is filled with Calvin Harris and/or Tom Hiddleston breakup jams.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.