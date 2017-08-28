Advertising

Taylor Swift's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" has gotten a lot of attention in the last couple days. People had a lot of opinions both about the song and about the teaser for its music video.

Thankfully, after much anticipation, we FINALLY got to see the full video during the VMAs on Sunday night.

Of course, Twitter basically exploded after the video went live.

Fans were going crazy trying to figure out all the hidden symbols.

Taylor Swift got me dissecting metaphors and imagery like I haven't done since my book report on To Kill A Mockingbird in 9th grade — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) August 28, 2017

Look What You Made Me Do (2017) pic.twitter.com/PCcO7ryrNO — Nazi Hunter McNeil (@Neil_McNeil) August 28, 2017

People were here for both new and old Taylor's flawless style.

Zombie Taylor Swift is contouring goals. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) August 28, 2017

There is an 8 year difference and she still looks the same.

Taylor Swift don't crack.#LWYMMDVideo pic.twitter.com/uJmLQvxAYR — TSwiftCisco (@TSwiftCisco) August 28, 2017

No one could handle the fact that Taylor released a music video to roast herself.

Still not over the fact that Taylor Swift responded to three years of criticism with a 3 minute video and BURNED EVERYONE#LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/DlSP1GO3X6 — #LWYMMDVideo (@icheckittwice) August 28, 2017

Everyone "no one could roast Taylor Swift harder than Kimye did."



Taylor Swift: "Hold my beer."#LWYMMDvideo — Chantelle Pearn (@Channy_Lou89) August 28, 2017

Taylor Swift released the best diss track of all time...



AND IT WAS TOWARDS HERSELF. #LWYMMDVideo — summer (@slaylorstan) August 28, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT PLAYING TAYLOR SWIFTS DRAGGING TAYLOR SWIFTS IN ONE OF THE MOST EPIC VIDEOS OF ALL TIME.



YEAH, SHE'S WON. #LWYMMDvideo #VMAs — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 28, 2017

People SERIOUSLY loved the ending.

THIS IS THE MOST ICONIC ENDING IN HISTORY #LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/eUcg8SnINU — summer (@slaylorstan) August 28, 2017

taylor swift bullying taylor swift. iconic. give her that grammy already #LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/KzTf55mqeg — teodora (@Ietmehoeyou) August 28, 2017

So Taylor Swift brought the old versions of herself back only to roast them. #LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/Z6IzQnQr0V — LWYMMD (@LoopyChocoholic) August 28, 2017

This just about sums it up.

new taylor swift is the reason for the tear drops on my guitar — eric (@VERRLUST) August 28, 2017

Love or hate the song, you have to admit that music video is pretty iconic. Welcome to the world, New Taylor.

