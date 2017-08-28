Taylor Swift's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" has gotten a lot of attention in the last couple days. People had a lot of opinions both about the song and about the teaser for its music video.
Thankfully, after much anticipation, we FINALLY got to see the full video during the VMAs on Sunday night.
Of course, Twitter basically exploded after the video went live.
Fans were going crazy trying to figure out all the hidden symbols.
People were here for both new and old Taylor's flawless style.
No one could handle the fact that Taylor released a music video to roast herself.
People SERIOUSLY loved the ending.
This just about sums it up.
Love or hate the song, you have to admit that music video is pretty iconic. Welcome to the world, New Taylor.