Taylor Swift is up to something, gang.
On Friday (which just so happens to be the third anniversary of when she released the single, "Shake It Off," to announce her album, 1989), the singer deleted just about everything off every single one of her social media profiles.
Here's what her Facebook looks like:
And her Twitter:
Instagram:
Tumblr:
And here's a live shot of her official website:
HER WEBSITE IS LITERALLY JUST A GIANT BLACK RECTANGLE.
Naturally, people on the internet are shook.
A lot of people are convinced this means Taylor's newest album is right around the corner.
In fact, it wasn't long before the hashtag #TS6IsComing was trending worldwide on Twitter.
In fact, some people have noticed it looks like Taylor Swift is set to make a surprise appearance on Good Morning America on Saturday.
Omg. Is she debuting a new song? Are we finally going to get the Hiddleswift breakup album we've all been waiting for? Has anyone checked on Calvin Harris? Is he okay? OMG.
WHAT ARE YOU UP TO, TAYLOR?!