Taylor Swift is up to something, gang.

On Friday (which just so happens to be the third anniversary of when she released the single, "Shake It Off," to announce her album, 1989), the singer deleted just about everything off every single one of her social media profiles.

Here's what her Facebook looks like:

And her Twitter:

Instagram:

Tumblr:

And here's a live shot of her official website:

HER WEBSITE IS LITERALLY JUST A GIANT BLACK RECTANGLE.

Naturally, people on the internet are shook.

WHAT TF ARE YOU UP TO @TAYLORSWIFT13?!?!?! — harper (@harperln) August 18, 2017

I WOKE UP LITERALLY 7 MINUTES AGO WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON WITH TAYLOR SWIFT. — jordyn :) (@jordynkrusee) August 18, 2017

All Taylor Swift's social medias are like this.

Is the new era coming or she has been hacked ?? pic.twitter.com/mgElp9n6El — Taylor Swift Now (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 18, 2017

Taylor Swift casually crashing the internet. — pisheshi. (@danielamlis) August 18, 2017

A lot of people are convinced this means Taylor's newest album is right around the corner.

In fact, it wasn't long before the hashtag #TS6IsComing was trending worldwide on Twitter.

On the 3 year anniversary of @taylorswift13 announcing '1989,' she has deleted all her social media accounts and this is me. #TS6ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/EaxErhjBZg — Tiffany Taylor (@_tiffanytaylor) August 18, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING SHE DID NOT COME TO PLAY THIS TIME TRY AND STOP YOUR FAVES FROM RELEASING NEW MUSIC pic.twitter.com/BVBQmfphpx — TS6 IS FUCKIN COMING (@taylorshero1) August 18, 2017

I'M SCARED TO GO TO SLEEP THANKS TO TAYLOR SWIFT LIKE WHAT IF SHE DROPS A NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/uozn81otWX — anu (@shadesofslaylor) August 18, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT IS FUCKING COMING YALL I CAN HEAR IT IN THE SILENCE I CAN FEEL IT ON THE WAY HOME I CAN SEE IT WUTH THE LIGHTS OUT#TS6IsComing — mehak (@exnchanted) August 18, 2017

I've just seen all the Taylor Swift stuff, TS6 is coming! It's been so long but I'm not ready 😭 pic.twitter.com/rUPoUxWbgD — molly (@svviftrobbie) August 18, 2017

In fact, some people have noticed it looks like Taylor Swift is set to make a surprise appearance on Good Morning America on Saturday.

Taylor Swift's channel on DIRECT TV listed down an appearance on GMA for TOMORROW! #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/vXR7dpeoEs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 18, 2017

Omg. Is she debuting a new song? Are we finally going to get the Hiddleswift breakup album we've all been waiting for? Has anyone checked on Calvin Harris? Is he okay? OMG.

WHAT ARE YOU UP TO, TAYLOR?!

