The Katy Perry/Taylor Swift feud has been a long, hard-fought battle of pettiness, and there's no end in sight. Late Thursday night, Swift dealt another blow when she announced her entire discography was returning to Spotify on the very eve that Perry was slated to drop her new album. Oh, the shade.
Of course, once the internet got wind of Swift's announcement, the GIFs and memes started pouring in on Twitter.
Many were impressed by Taylor Swift's extreme levels of pettiness.
Some people were inspired to start some drama of their own.
It appears that many people are over Taylor Swift as a person, but just can't resist her catchy music.
This guy pretty much summed up what we're all thinking.
Now of course, it's entirely possible that Taylor Swift's music coming back to Spotify at the same time as Katy Perry's album release was coincidental, but it's more likely that Tay Tay knew exactly what she was doing. Was it petty? Yes. Was it a little immature? Perhaps. Are we going to spend the entire day listening to "You Belong With Me" on repeat? YOU BET.