The Katy Perry/Taylor Swift feud has been a long, hard-fought battle of pettiness, and there's no end in sight. Late Thursday night, Swift dealt another blow when she announced her entire discography was returning to Spotify on the very eve that Perry was slated to drop her new album. Oh, the shade.

Of course, once the internet got wind of Swift's announcement, the GIFs and memes started pouring in on Twitter.

taylor, lorde, justin, and miley doing a ritual and releasing their music to prevent katy from charting pic.twitter.com/LPNPP0KOlx — D🌌 (@speaknowsIut) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry spent 4 years on her new album but got OVERSHADOWED BY ALL OF TAYLOR SWIFT'S OLD MUSIC BEING RE-RELEASED pic.twitter.com/5SGk0lk8HR — summer (@slaylorstan) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry: Here's my new album, stream it on Spotif-



Taylor Swift: Here's my ENTIRE album catalog on Spotify pic.twitter.com/fvUezTj71V — Aitor (@MrGalisteo) June 9, 2017

if you look spotify up, all articles are about taylor swift pic.twitter.com/03a6SbocLb — mercy 🇻🇪 ♡ (@alittleofswift) June 9, 2017

Taylor Swift: "My team and I don't work our butts off for our music to be free"



*Katy Perry releases #WITNESS*



Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/OmenrH9fe0 — francisco (@mystifiedcisco) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry: Witness drops AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT



Taylor Swift : pic.twitter.com/XsIYISdDJf — CharismaSpot (@CharismaSpot) June 9, 2017

Taylor Swift uploading her Albums to Spotify like pic.twitter.com/iAk3baO0Sg — kunt papi (@sadhoeflo) June 9, 2017

*Katy Perry drops a new album*



Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/ps2T9Uf9bb — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry: hey guys I'm releasing my alb-



Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/Ww2KLaRYpd — Dig (@digoudard) June 9, 2017

Many were impressed by Taylor Swift's extreme levels of pettiness.

taylor swift putting her music back on spotify because katy perry is releasing her album tonight is the level of petty i aspire to be — jaz (@jasmynexvi) June 9, 2017

Taylor Swift: I'm not petty! I'm so misunderstood by the haters!



Taylor Swift: *puts music online the same day Katy Perry's album drops* https://t.co/LNMFIltZEL — Lily Herman (@lkherman) June 9, 2017

We gotta admit Taylor Swift was smart for for doing these are ridiculous levels of pettiness pic.twitter.com/rTNNeketsA — Nicki G.O.A.T (@NickiGOAT) June 9, 2017

Some people were inspired to start some drama of their own.

Trying to start some Katy-Taylor drama in my office's all-lady Slack channel and I think it's working!! — groan rivers (@becagrimm) June 9, 2017

It appears that many people are over Taylor Swift as a person, but just can't resist her catchy music.

do i still hate taylor swift? yes. is that going to stop me from blasting her music on spotify? absolutely not — ashton kaufman (@ashtonnicolee) June 9, 2017

me: ugh taylor swift is the worst

taylor swift: my entire album catalog now available on spotify

me: I KNEW U WERE TROUBLE WHEN U WALKED IN pic.twitter.com/2tbbC1xi9W — rob 🌸 (@homotears) June 9, 2017

me tweeting about how Taylor Swift is a evil manipulative snake while listening to 1989 pic.twitter.com/YC4n1mxvTI — brittany (@thirlagb) June 8, 2017

me: uGh taylor swift

also me: HES THE REASON FOR THE TEARDROPS ON MY GUITAR THE ONLY THING THAT KEEPS ME WISHING ON A WISHING STAR — Silla ✊🏻 (@NurAssilla) June 9, 2017

This guy pretty much summed up what we're all thinking.

It's hard to pick sides in the Katy Perry/Taylor Swift feud because they both don't have a point. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) June 9, 2017

Now of course, it's entirely possible that Taylor Swift's music coming back to Spotify at the same time as Katy Perry's album release was coincidental, but it's more likely that Tay Tay knew exactly what she was doing. Was it petty? Yes. Was it a little immature? Perhaps. Are we going to spend the entire day listening to "You Belong With Me" on repeat? YOU BET.

