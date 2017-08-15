Advertising

After four days of giving testimony in a Denver courtroom, Taylor Swift has won her trial against DJ David Mueller, who groped her bare rear end during a 2013 meet-and-greet. As reported by E! News, the jury found him guilty of assault and batter against the pop star, and she will be awarded a symbolic $1.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Taylor Swift released a statement to E! and other outlets, thanking the jury, her lawyers, and everyone who has supported her during this ordeal.

I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.

Advertising

In her statement, she also recognized that she was able to counter sue Mueller because of her economic fortune, and she plans to put that to good use by continuing to support victims of sexual assault.

I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.

E! noted that Swift smiled as the jury's unanimous decision was announced, and Reuters added that she also cried and hugged her mother, who has been by her side throughout the trial. She also reportedly mouthed "thank you" to the jury, who spent just under four hours deliberating the verdict, as they exited the courtroom.

Advertising

During his closing remarks, Swift's attorney Douglas Baldridge further elaborated on why Swift was only asking Mueller for a symbolic $1. "It means 'no means no' and it tells every woman they will decide what will be tolerated with their body," Baldridge said, according to Reuters.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.