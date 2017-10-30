The Weeknd's petty move on Instagram predicted his breakup with Selena Gomez.

Okay, it might be time to panic. People is reporting that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have broken up after 10 months of dating. Sources told them, “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.” The insider added, “It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

This news isn't a complete shock, in that some fans just noticed that The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) had unfollowed Gomez's mother on Instagram. Ten years ago that sentence would have made no sense whatsoever, but now everyone knows what that means and that it's not a good thing. Tesfaye didn't stop there, though; he also unfollowed Gomez's assistant, Theresa Mingus, her BFF (and kidney donor), Francia Raisa, and the parents of her godson, Priscilla DeLeon and Jay Cosme, according to Glamour. DAMN. So something was definitely up, and now there's confirmation.

The timing is interesting, what with Gomez having recently been hanging out again with her ex, Justin Bieber. The relationship between those two is supposedly platonic, and they are part of the same church (Hillsong), so it makes sense they'd be seen together. An insider also told People that Gomez is not back with Bieber, but who knows.