Those of us living out on the west coast could never quite identify with the Hamilton frenzy that seemed to grip the New York metro area these last many months. But in a single moment, all that changed: This morning, as of 10:00 am PST, people could start trying to buy tickets for the smash hit musical at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in the heart of Los Angeles.

Instantly, sites began freezing or crashing—and would-be show-goers found themselves shrieking at their computer screens. People tried to use multiple devices and web browsers to hack the system. It got pretty intense!

Staring at that loading screen hoping for #HamiltonLA tickets right now like pic.twitter.com/EpGFGlvmIa — Carlyle Crawford (@amateurliving) April 30, 2017

My wife trying to buy #HamiltonLA tix right now. pic.twitter.com/a8dENvSnxa — Carlton Gillespie (@CarltonGilles) April 30, 2017

When you paid way too much but you're going to #HamiltonLA!!! pic.twitter.com/oOBA4heiy1 — Carlyle Crawford (@amateurliving) April 30, 2017

Me 10am: I can buy opening night #HamiltonLA tix!

Me 10:05: Anniversary tix?

Me 10:10: Birthday?

Me 10:15: Christmas?

Me now: pic.twitter.com/D22nxagKTT — DaVette See (@mariavah) April 30, 2017

Can't get past the captcha for #HamiltonLA tickets. I assure you @Ticketmaster I am a very real, very pissed off human. — James Graessle (@jamesgraessle) April 30, 2017

Any tips on how folks are getting #HamiltonLA tickets? App, website, mobile site? App seems to be sold out, website is just searching — Manda Currell (@mandacurrell) April 30, 2017

Every action has its equal, opposite reactions, thanks to Ticketmaster my sanity's fractured into factions. #HamiltonLA — Noga Pnueli (@blooomsy) April 30, 2017

Finally got tickets after agonizing over 4 devices all morning! #hamiltonla pic.twitter.com/xEZkraOnVL — Brandon Hyman (@brandononearth) April 30, 2017

I almost feel bad for only waiting 10 mins to get tix after reading so many frustrated #HamiltonLA tweets. Almost 😉 — Cynthia (@TasteofCyn) April 30, 2017

Y'all need to give up on the browser and call the Ticketmaster hotline took 3 minutes #HamiltonLA — Tristan.K (@iamsnowbear) April 30, 2017

At least I ordered one thing right today #HamiltonLA pic.twitter.com/EWnPnz1KS8 — R Y A N (@leeto) April 30, 2017

43 minutes of waiting anxiously then this #HamiltonLA #igottickets Look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now! pic.twitter.com/KzgmNezjcC — Betsy Rivera (@echsbetsy) April 30, 2017

Good luck to everyone still waiting on that confirmation screen; it does sound like people who call directly are having an easier time, though then you might have to talk to another person. Meanwhile, congratulations to the lucky few who have already secured their seats—please try not to gloat too much about it.

