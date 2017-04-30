Those of us living out on the west coast could never quite identify with the Hamilton frenzy that seemed to grip the New York metro area these last many months. But in a single moment, all that changed: This morning, as of 10:00 am PST, people could start trying to buy tickets for the smash hit musical at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in the heart of Los Angeles.
Instantly, sites began freezing or crashing—and would-be show-goers found themselves shrieking at their computer screens. People tried to use multiple devices and web browsers to hack the system. It got pretty intense!
Good luck to everyone still waiting on that confirmation screen; it does sound like people who call directly are having an easier time, though then you might have to talk to another person. Meanwhile, congratulations to the lucky few who have already secured their seats—please try not to gloat too much about it.