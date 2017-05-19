Advertising

Vicky Cornell has released a statement about her husband, Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer who died suddenly on May 17. Cornell's death has been ruled a suicide by hanging, according to Spin, but Vicky is hoping that "further medical reports will provide additional details."

In her statement, Vicky seemed to dispute that her husband wanted to end his own life:

Chris’s death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled. As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second. He flew home for Mother’s Day to spend time with our family. He flew out mid-day Wednesday, the day of the show, after spending time with the children. When we spoke before the show, we discussed plans for a vacation over Memorial Day and other things we wanted to do.

Chris and Vicky Cornell in 2014 Getty Images

Further on in the statement, Vicky Cornell wrote that her husband slurred his words when she talked to him after Soundgarden's show in Detroit on Wednesday night prior to his death. According to her, Chris Cornell sounded "different," and told her that he may have taken an extra Ativan (an anti-anxiety medication) or two. In response, Vicky requested that hotel security check on him. She continued:

"What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life.”

You can read Vicky Cornell's statement in its entirety at Entertainment Weekly.

