Waka Flocka Flame has been known to go "Hard In Da Paint" in his music and live shows, but even he was no match for his super hyped American Sign Language interpreter at a concert this week. In fact, he was so impressed with what she was bringing to his song that he hopped offstage to dance with her. (Ignore the title on this YouTube video, which suggests he din't know what she was doing there—obviously he knows exactly what's up, and loves it.)

Redditor ZiggoCIP identified this amazing performer as interpreter Holly Maniatty, from Newport, Vermont, who has come to be one of the hip-hop community's favorite sign language translators over the past few years. She's done appearances with Snoop Dogg and the Wu-Tang Clan as well.

Apparently, she first broke into the genre when she caught the attention of rapper Killer Mike at a Bonnaroo set in 2013. Ever since, she's been a legend.

Talk about doing what you love: This woman is living the dream.

