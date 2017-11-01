This jazz cover of 'Thriller' sung by Wayne Brady is the best thing on the internet this year.

Postmodern Jukebox is known for posting genre-defying covers on YouTube (you HAVE to check out this jazzed-up version of Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters), but they have truly outdone themselves with this special Halloween video uploaded yesterday.

The spooktacular video features Whose Line is it Anyway? alum Wayne Brady doing a 1930's inspired version of Michael Jackson's 'Thriller,' and it will make you want to rise from your grave and dance.

Check it out:

DAMN. Wayne has still got it!

Bet you didn't know you needed tap dancing zombies in your life. Now you know you totally do.

BRB, playing on repeat until next Halloween.