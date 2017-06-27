Advertising

Simon Cowell's new boy band 'Pretty Much' is already said to be the next 'One Direction'. The five guys have moved to Los Angeles and are under the watchful eye of Simon Cowell.

Simon is known for creating successful singing groups, and there is wide speculation that 'Pretty Much' is going to be a breakout band.

just wanted to say what's up to all the new fans ✌🏼 we see you 🔥 if you trynna learn more about us swipe right ➡️➡️➡️ and keep up with our personals #PRETTYMUCH A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on May 17, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

They haven't released any original music as of yet, but the day appears to be getting closer and closer. The 'Pretty Much' Instagram account is filled with covers that the five guys have done.

Advertising

However, they recently made a post that got fans talking about a possible single coming soon. Yesterday, their post said, "Would you mind if our first single was coming soon?"

A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

The five guys in the band are Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu, Brandon Arreaga, Austin Porter, and Nick Mara. Every single one of these guys posted the same yellow picture to their personal Instagram accounts as well.

Edwin even added to his personal account a photo of him with a skateboard. He captioned it, "#WouldYouMind skating with ya boy?? 🏆"

Advertising

#WouldYouMind skating with ya boy?? 🏆 A post shared by Edwin Honoret (@edwinhonoret) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

The hashtag #WouldYouMind has been growing in popularity the last few days, and it definitely seems like the boys are trying to tell us something. There is a very good chance that 'Pretty Much's' first single is called 'Would You Mind'.

They say it's coming soon, but no specific date has been mentioned yet. Hopefully soon means this month, or maybe even this week. There has been so much anticipation behind this singing and dancing group. They already have loyal followers, but there's no doubt that when 'Would You Mind' drops, they'll get a lot more.

Advertising

Hold me down @iamhalsey (full dance on our YouTube, link in bio!! 😊) A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.