Zion Kuwonu is one of five guys who found their lucky break with Simon Cowell. The English reality star is known for producing extremely successful musical groups, like 'One Direction' for instance.

'Pretty Much' is the name of the new band that Zion is a part of, and they are already said to be the next 'One Direction'. With TMZ reporting that the five boys have already been seen with Simon Cowell in Los Angeles and that Simon's record label has secured the rights to the name 'Pretty Much', there is little doubt that these guys will be stars in no time.

However, as of now, there is not much we know about Zion Kuwonu, other than the fact that he's in the band 'Pretty Much'. So, here are five things you may not know about him.

Zion is Multitalented

I'm not the one💀 A post shared by Zion Kuwonu (@zionkuwonu) on May 7, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Zion was born on June 29, 1999. He's seventeen years old and first started showing off his talents on Instagram as early as December of 2014. He is a singer and a dancer, and gained his popularity through the social media site, as an Instagram personality. He currently has 44.8 thousand followers.

His singing voice is clearly well developed. He hits all the right notes and sounds very mature for a teenage boy. It's clear that he has practiced and trained for some time now. Back in 2015, he tweeted about Sony.

sony music just called and wants me to go to NYC!!!! WHATTT — zion kuwonu (@zion_kuwonu) April 3, 2015

This means that Zion had been working on making music long before he got that invitation two years ago. It just goes to show what hard work can do for you, and singing isn't the only thing that Zion is good at. His Dance skills are just as good if not better. He definitely has the whole package. No wonder Simon saw star potential in him.

He was Born in Canada

Mood 😏 A post shared by Zion Kuwonu (@zionkuwonu) on May 21, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

All of the members of 'Pretty Much' are from different locations in the United States, but Zion is actually from Canada. He was born and raised there and grew up with an older sister and a younger brother.

Being the middle child isn't always favored by kids, but Zion appeared to embrace it. Being raised with siblings teaches you so much, and those lessons can be applied to other areas of life. With Zion now in a band with four other guys, he needed to learn how to work together, how to share the spotlight, and how to basically live with other people.

Zion, Brandon, Nick, Edwin, and Austin are almost always together and for some that can be exhausting. However, these boys have the same goal and are more than willing to put in the work to achieve it.

Zion is a Healthy Eater

Back on the health grind 👀 A post shared by Zion Kuwonu (@zionkuwonu) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Most teenage boys can't wait to get their hands on a slice of greasy pizza, or junk food. However, Zion takes his health very seriously. He frequently goes on "health grinds" like he captioned above and chooses the healthiest options.

With his insanely active lifestyle, it's important that he gives his body the fuel that it needs. Singing and dance rehearsals take a lot out of you and if you're not staying healthy it could really destroy your body.

With 'Pretty Much' most likely gearing up for a tour after the release of their new music, Zion's healthy eating habits will be more important than ever. Many celebrities have talked about getting sick on tour and that's never a good thing. It's smart that Zion is practicing his good health early.

Zion Can Do Crazy Flips

I always feel like a G after I land this😂 A post shared by Zion Kuwonu (@zionkuwonu) on May 10, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Okay, so we all knew that the boys of 'Pretty Much' were incredible dancers, but Zion is also some sort of acrobat. In an Instagram picture that he posted back in May, Zion said, "I always feel like a G after I land this."

The video was of him doing a front flip with an added twist in the air. He landed sideways, but flat on his feet. Although his hat fell off in mid-air, it still looked insanely cool. Who knew this guy had moves like that?

Zion is Not Quite Used to California Weather

Cali weather brehhhhhh😎 A post shared by Zion Kuwonu (@zionkuwonu) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

Ever since Simon Cowell put together 'Pretty Much' they have been living and training in Los Angeles. Now, the weather in L.A. is hot. Almost always. Since Zion is from Canada, it's no surprise that the warm nights took him by surprise.

From the looks of it, Zion was warm enough to not need a shirt on. It's undecided whether this was necessary or simply because we wanted to show off some abs. Either way, I don't think anyone is complaining. I can hear the screaming fans now. They are going to love it when Zion or any of the members of 'Pretty Much' take their shirt off. Let's keep hoping for those warm California nights. Or as Zion captioned it, "Cali weather brehhhhhh😎."

