Advertising

It's taken several years, but I've finally figured out my perfect bedtime ritual. After getting under the covers, I set my alarm for the morning. I set my phone timer for 23 minutes to "Stop Playing." I open the Netflix app on my phone and select an episode of 30 Rock to soothe me to sleep. I usually watch the cold open, then fast forward the theme music, and then place my phone screen-down and let the sounds of Tina Fey's poetry and Jeff Richmond's score soothe me to sleep. All day long I want to go to there, to the paradise of hangin' with my best friends: Liz, Jenna, Tracy, Jack, and Kenneth.

Advertising

However, last night was a horrid exception. While watching the cold open, the following message popped up.

Hi @netflix this came up while watching 30 Rock😖 30 Rock is my only daily joy and it keeps me sane. I am also a journalist. Can you comment? pic.twitter.com/sXpmB9M8jL — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) September 12, 2017

It feels appropriate that my screenshot happened to be in between scenes, while the screen was black—the color of my cold, dead heart.

I fell asleep, hoping it was a dream, that the one daily ritual I can always count on was not slipping through my fingers. (I know this is not about me, but I'm in a relationship with my TV just like Liz Lemon is, so please give me a moment to eat my night cheese while I process this.) But when I woke up, I saw that Gothamist was reporting my nightmares: 30 Rock really is set to leave Netflix October 1.

Advertising

The great Liz Lemon once said, "Can I share with you my worldview? All of humankind has one thing in common: the sandwich. I believe that all anyone really wants in this life is to sit in peace and eat a sandwich." I fervently agree with that–except I think humankind has transitioned from the sandwich to Netflix. All anyone wants is to sit in peace and binge their favorite sitcom.

And for many people, their favorite sitcom is 30 Rock. Fans of the show shared their feelings on Twitter.

30 Rock is leaving Netflix in October and I can't handle it pic.twitter.com/gj9CFv9ABX — Melissa Gee (@mjgee2) September 12, 2017

Advertising

30 Rock is leaving Netflix?! What else will I watch when I have nothing else to watch. — Alias The Beekeeper (@JaviFuentes) September 12, 2017

When you're minding your own business watching 30 Rock on @netflix and then they say "this is available until October 1st" pic.twitter.com/mzoOu9P2pp — snorkmaiden (@samfro25) September 8, 2017

I HAVE BEEN PERSONALLY VICTIMIZED BY NETFLIX DOT COM'S DECISION TO REMOVE ALL SEVEN SEASONS OF 30 ROCK ON OCTOBER 1 — Hayley Schueneman (@bluesuedeschue) September 7, 2017

Ruin someone's morning by telling them that 30 Rock is leaving Netflix on October 1st. — Anita Knapp (@GayRobot_) September 12, 2017

Advertising

30 Rock is leaving Netflix?! What else will I watch when I have nothing else to watch. — Alias The Beekeeper (@JaviFuentes) September 12, 2017

We all need a little comfort after hearing this news–but from someone a little more empathetic than good old Liz Lemon.

However, there is one shred of hope to hold onto. Gothamist points out that Netflix has not cut ties with NBC, so there's hope that 30 Rock will make a comeback on the streaming platform. Plus, when I tried watching an episode this morning (Yes, sometimes I watch 30 Rock before work. Or on the train. Or at work while writing articles about it) there was no "This show is available until October 1st" message anywhere to be seen.

Advertising

Netflix did not immediately respond to Someecards' request for comment. But until Netflix gives 30 Rock the tenure it deserves, I'll have to say goodbye to my dream of having it all.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.