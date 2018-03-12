Beyonce and Jay-Z announced 'On the Run II' tour dates. When do tickets go on sale?

Joel Stice
Mar 12, 2018@5:33 PM
Your summer plans are about to change, like, majorly. Beyonce and Jay-Z have announced their joint stadium tour for the summer and it's no doubt going to be an outing of epic proportions.

Dubbed “On the Run II," the tour will kickoff June 6 and make its way across 15 cities in the UK and Europe before jumping back to this side of the pond for North American dates on July 25.

When do tickets Beyonce and Jay-Z tickets go on sale?

"On the Run II" tickets for North American dateswill go on sale to the general public starting on March 19 at 10 a.m. ET, while presale tickets will go on sale March 14 at 9 a.m. ET.

Tickets for European dates will go on sale March 19 as well, except for shows in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Warsaw, and Stockholm that go on sale March 23.

Presale tickets will only be available to Citi cardmembers and members of Beyonce's fan club, the BeyHive. It's probably safe to say that if you have any hope of getting tickets without having to take out a bank loan buy them, you had better be a member of the BeyHive or make some sort of sacrificial offering to Queen Bey and hope for the best. Needless to say, people will clicking that "buy" button for tickets the millisecond they go on sale.

The news of the tour first slipped out to the internet last week when Bey's Facebook and Ticketmaster accidentally announced the tour's July 30 Philadelphia date. Both posts were quickly deleted, but fans obviously new big things were about to go down.

"On the Run II" European Tour Dates:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium

June 15 London, UK London Stadium

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera

"On the Run II" North American Tour Dates:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&amp;T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Tickets of course will be available through everyone's most-hated ticket outlet Live Nation/Ticketmaster.

Sources: Variety
