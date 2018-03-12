Beyonce and Jay-Z announced 'On the Run II' tour dates. When do tickets go on sale?

Your summer plans are about to change, like, majorly. Beyonce and Jay-Z have announced their joint stadium tour for the summer and it's no doubt going to be an outing of epic proportions.

Dubbed “On the Run II," the tour will kickoff June 6 and make its way across 15 cities in the UK and Europe before jumping back to this side of the pond for North American dates on July 25.

When do tickets Beyonce and Jay-Z tickets go on sale?

"On the Run II" tickets for North American dateswill go on sale to the general public starting on March 19 at 10 a.m. ET, while presale tickets will go on sale March 14 at 9 a.m. ET.

Tickets for European dates will go on sale March 19 as well, except for shows in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Warsaw, and Stockholm that go on sale March 23.

Presale tickets will only be available to Citi cardmembers and members of Beyonce's fan club, the BeyHive. It's probably safe to say that if you have any hope of getting tickets without having to take out a bank loan buy them, you had better be a member of the BeyHive or make some sort of sacrificial offering to Queen Bey and hope for the best. Needless to say, people will clicking that "buy" button for tickets the millisecond they go on sale.