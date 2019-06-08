Beyoncé's publicist had to calm down the Beyhive after THAT viral moment.

We all saw it: the alleged side-eye that shook earth to its core.
If you've been online the past few days, you know that Beyoncé and Jay-Z sat courtside at a recent Warriors game. Next to the power couple was Nicole Curran, wife of the team's owner. She leaned over Queen B to take Jay-Z's drink order, and from there, a viral moment was born. Onlookers couldn't help but notice the singer's frosty reaction to Nicole's, um, hospitality.
Ms. Curran disturbed the hive's nest and they retaliated viciously. She's been on the receiving end of death threats and violent messages since.
The reaction's been so dramatic, Beyoncé's publicist had to step in. It's very B: she won't respond to the backlash personally, and even when her team does, it's about generating positivity - not scaling back existing negativity.
Hopefully, this missive from Team B restores some harmony to the Internet. When pop star stans are fired up, no one is 100% safe.