Beyoncé's publicist had to calm down the Beyhive after THAT viral moment.

We all saw it: the alleged side-eye that shook earth to its core.

If you've been online the past few days, you know that Beyoncé and Jay-Z sat courtside at a recent Warriors game. Next to the power couple was Nicole Curran, wife of the team's owner. She leaned over Queen B to take Jay-Z's drink order, and from there, a viral moment was born. Onlookers couldn't help but notice the singer's frosty reaction to Nicole's, um, hospitality.