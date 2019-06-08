These celebrities' prom photos prove glow ups are possible.

Advertising
Ah, prom. That awkward-yet-endearing coming of age event. And in some places, it really is an EVENT.
I've unearthed a collection of celebrities' prom photos for your perusal. These photographs serve as time capsules while reminding us that everyone had a not-entirely-hot phase. My personal favorite is the dynamic duo of Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass. Just seeing that image made me taste Capri Sun and hear the intro of a Disney Channel original movie.
1. Rihanna
2. Natalie Portman
3. Harry Styles
4. Jaden Smith
5. Amy Poehler
6. Blake Lively
7. Lady Gaga
8. Meryl Streep
9. Michelle Obama
10. Brad Pitt
11. Britney Spears
12. Ashton Kutcher
13. Carrie Underwood
14 & 15. Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass
16. George Clooney
17. Jennifer Aniston
