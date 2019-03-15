Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo hilariously trolled each other. Then Jeremy Renner got involved.

Just look at that headline. Of course, I'm bragging somewhat because I wrote it - but just look at it. Really take it in. Have you ever gazed upon a greater trifecta of hot, funny Hollywood men? There IS this one involving Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds...okay, that one's also incredible. That one might win.

Regardless! I interrupt your late-afternoon work procrastination/monitor staring to bring delightful news regarding actors Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner. I'm partial to Ruffalo as he's kind of the Thinking Woman's Hottie - plus, I love his performances in The Brothers Bloom, Spotlight, and The Kids Are All Right. But each is magnificent in his own, unique way.

It all started with Mark promoting a contest on Twitter that gives people a chance to attend the Avengers: Endgame premiere while supporting the nonprofit Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre. Pretty cool, right?

YOU could join me at the Avengers: Endgame premiere and take home Thor’s hammer (sorry, @chrishemsworth!). Show some love to the @StellaAdler Academy and ENTER HERE: https://t.co/Kl7lTbOOxQ pic.twitter.com/wVYMqZHKsY — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 5, 2019

Then Chris piped up.