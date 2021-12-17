'Sex and the City' star Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women.

Chris Noth, known for Law & Order and for playing Mr. Big on Sex and the City, has been accused of sexual assault by two women, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The women, who are using the pseudonyms "Zoe" (now 40) and "Lily" (now 31), both approached THR (separately; they do not know each other) to report incidents that occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively. They both say the painful memories were triggered by promotion surrounding HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, which aired earlier this month. Mr. Big's character plays a major role in the first episode before his character dies of a heart attack.

Zoe, who still works in entertainment, says: “seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me. For so many years, I buried it.” This past October, she decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is.”