People are dragging Constance Wu's response to 'Fresh Off the Boat' renewal and it's hilarious.

Constance Wu.

She's an Asian-American actress whose work you've seen in 'Crazy Rich Asians' and ABC's sitcom 'Fresh Off the Boat,' which is based on Eddie Huang's memoir. She's been starring in the show since 2015 and her response to its renewal for a sixth season was...interesting.

So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

She explained her outburst after people linked it to news of the show's renewal.

That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019