People are dragging Constance Wu's response to 'Fresh Off the Boat' renewal and it's hilarious.

Pamela Ross
May 11, 2019@5:44 PM
She's an Asian-American actress whose work you've seen in 'Crazy Rich Asians' and ABC's sitcom 'Fresh Off the Boat,' which is based on Eddie Huang's memoir. She's been starring in the show since 2015 and her response to its renewal for a sixth season was...interesting.

She explained her outburst after people linked it to news of the show's renewal.

This morning, she further addressed what had become a PR problem. A popular actress lamenting her continued involvement in a successful project? The optics don't look great, honey!

Her reaction angered a certain segment of fans, including prolific tweeter Yashar Ali, whose feedback stirred the pot further.

Not that Constance didn't have her sympathizers.

But the best aspect of this controversy? The jokes, y'all. So many great jokes.

After all that excitement, let's conclude with a measured take and reflect on what we learned:

