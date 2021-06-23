Court docs reveal Britney Spears has tried to escape family conservatorship for years.

Will 2021 be the year we finally see justice for Britney Spears? Fans of the pop star have pushed for years to "free Britney" from the conservatorship under her father, which garnered mainstream attention earlier this year after the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Despite claims from her family that Britney has been free to leave the conservatorship at any time, newly-released court docs shared yesterday by the New York Times paint a much different story. The docs, obtained in 2016 and released ahead of Britney's important court hearing today, seem to confirm what many Britney fans have long suspected: the pop star has been quietly trying to overturn her "controlling" conservatorship for years.

The Times revealed that, according to court records, Spears has for years tried to resist the conservatorship, of which her father Jamie Spears maintained control, and which "restricted everything from whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets."