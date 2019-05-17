Courteney Cox posted a 'Friends' throwback Instagram that made 90s kids nostalgic.

If you grew up in the 1990s and/or care about sitcoms, you know about 'Friends.'

Though the series finale aired in 2004, its ten seasons endure as a cultural touchstone. You can see its influence in shows like 'The Big Bang Theory', 'New Girl', and 'How I Met Your Mother.'

Jennifer Aniston was unquestionably its breakout star, but the other five 'Friends' have gone on to respectable careers in film and television. I'm personally partial to Lisa Kudrow's starring turn as Valerie Cherish on HBO's 'The Comeback' and Matthew Perry playing a womanizing, quick-tempered version of himself on Showtime's 'Episodes.' Both must-sees, IMO. Although co-creator Marta Kauffman is adamantly against a reunion, the show's legacy remains. Besides, would you REALLY want to see Ross and Rachel raise a child? They barely functioned sans bébé.

Yesterday, Courteney Cox made 90s kids nostalgic by posting a throwback photo of the 'Friends' cast on Instagram.

Look how young they are! Lil' cherubs unaware their NBC gig would make television history. Jennifer Aniston had no idea she'd become a sex symbol and inspire women globally to adopt an unflattering haircut. This was YEARS before she'd date John Mayer or shill Smartwater. Wow.