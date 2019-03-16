Emily Ratjakowski shuts down trolls accusing her of 'body-shaming' friend with bikini pic.

Y'all know Emily Ratjakowski?

She's a model and actor who first broke out as one of the half-naked dancers in the 'Blurred Lines' music video.

She also launched a line of swimwear in 2017 called Inamorata. All the more reason to post bikini shots! But one bikini pic Emily recently posted has come under fire.

People swarmed the comments to chastise Emily for posting a photo in which she and a friend lie side-by-side on the beach. They compared Emily's body to her friend's - gross - and questioned why she even posted it.