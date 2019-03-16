This modern 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' trailer has people begging Netflix to make the show.

If you grew up in the 90's, your best memories of Will Smith don't involve the wild west, aliens, or gettin' jiggy with anything. They're all about Will's star-making turn as a fictionalized version of himself on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will's character comes from a working class West Philadelphia background, but is sent to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle after getting into trouble locally. He relocates to the ritzy neighborhood of Bel Air in Los Angeles and hijinks ensue. It's a classic fish-out-of-water situational comedy, and without it, Will wouldn't be the movie star and entertainment icon he is today.

Writer, director, and cinematographer Morgan Cooper unveiled his take on Fresh Prince earlier this week with a trailer that reimagines Will's story in darker, more complex terms. It's absolutely worth watching if you have a few minutes to spare.

Like most 90’s kids, I grew up watching Fresh Prince. Even as a kid, I always thought there was more to the story... so I decided to make this. S/O to incredible team who worked on this! @tldtoday @kustoo @BeleafMel @easymccoy @madebyutah @txyxuxs — Morgan Cooper (@morgancooperdp) March 10, 2019

People couldn't get enough of it. The reception was enthusiastic, to say the least.