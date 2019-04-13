Woman's viral thread proves Halsey is the world's nicest celebrity.

Ready for a quick 'n dirty edition of Heartwarming Internet Content? I sure hope so, because this one reawakened my faith in humanity - namely the humanity of one Halsey. Halsey is a singer and songwriter whose voice you might recognize from the Chainsmokers' smash hit 'Closer.' She's also, apparently, an all-around cool person who's dedicated to her fans.

Arianna Smith of Los Angeles penned a thread about her relationship with Halsey and their interactions over the years.

Just to let you know what kind of person Ashley (halsey) is: she’s done many things for me but this one really touched me. A while back she was doing a performance and I had a fake ticket but didn’t know until I got turned away. I ran to this hotel next to the venue to cry and pic.twitter.com/WWvrmw9rqB — Ari/rose bowl 5-5 (@hoodniggahoseok) April 7, 2019

Get wifi and I see blue hair next to me. Halsey asked me if I was ok bc I was bawling my eyes out and I said “they won’t let me in your show” and she got real serious and upset and was like “who won’t?” And I was like someone gave me a fake ticket and I can’t get in. She turned — Ari/rose bowl 5-5 (@hoodniggahoseok) April 7, 2019

To Anthony her manager and told him to take care of me and make sure I get in and am comfortable. I got to be the only fan let in to watch her soundcheck. I was center barricade and I got to selfie with her after. The first thing she said to me was “IM SO HAPPY YOU WERE ABLE TO — Ari/rose bowl 5-5 (@hoodniggahoseok) April 7, 2019