Woman's viral thread proves Halsey is the world's nicest celebrity.

Woman's viral thread proves Halsey is the world's nicest celebrity.
Pamela Ross
Apr 13, 2019@6:54 PM
Advertising

Ready for a quick 'n dirty edition of Heartwarming Internet Content? I sure hope so, because this one reawakened my faith in humanity - namely the humanity of one Halsey. Halsey is a singer and songwriter whose voice you might recognize from the Chainsmokers' smash hit 'Closer.' She's also, apparently, an all-around cool person who's dedicated to her fans.

Arianna Smith of Los Angeles penned a thread about her relationship with Halsey and their interactions over the years.

Advertising
Advertising

People were bowled over by the singer's generosity and kindness.

Advertising

No wonder she's inspired a worldwide standom!

Advertising
Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 