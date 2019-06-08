11 of the best Keanu Reeves stories to restore your faith in humanity.

7. 'Fans trespassed on Keanu's property back in the 1990s. Instead of calling the police, he had a beer with them.'

8.

A friend of mine told me that she was once stranded on the side of a highway outside LA when her jalopy broke down. She had no cell phone (that was before most people had cell phones) and no way to call for help. Then a nice black porsche pulls over and as you can guess, it was Keanu. He tried to help her jump start the car and when it didn't work, he called AAA for her. When they towed her car, he offered her to drive her home, which she accepted. He drove about 50 miles out of his destination just to drive her home. She told me she hoped he would hit on her but he didn't, he was just a gentleman, dropped her at her house, gave her his phone number and told her to call him if she needed further help.