Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for 'Sunday Service' outfit. Not a great look.

Cultural appropriation within the fashion world is a controversial subject. Style icons draw on a variety of inspirations for their __lewks__ and sometimes channel periods or cultures they don't belong to. For example, a LOT of celebrities wear corsets despite not being eighteenth-century courtesans - and yes, to answer your question, I'm counting waist trainers as corsets.

That's obviously a facetious example - but I DID wear bindis as a pre-teen to honor 90s-era Gwen Stefani, which makes me cringe in retrospect. Though Gwen came in contact with Indian culture - she dated Tony Kanal, No Doubt's Indian-American bassist, and learned about Indian aesthetics through his family - her appropriation of that 'accessory' wasn't, um, appropriate. And don't even get me started on the Harajuku wave of her career.

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to come under fire for allegedly appropriating Indian culture with her fashion choices. She posted an outfit to Instagram yesterday that not everyone appreciated.

Kim's headpiece created a stir among her followers, in addition to the weird-ass Photoshopped background.