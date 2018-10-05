Lady Gaga's defense of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford on Colbert left everyone in tears.

Lady Gaga is currently on a press blitz for her feature film debut 'A Star Is Born.' No doubt you've heard about it. Perhaps you've even seen the memes.

But instead of strictly promoting her new project on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert," Gaga used the opportunity to speak out regarding Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's decision to come forward and testify against Brett Kavanaugh.

watch this and listen to every word she says pic.twitter.com/dHYLxD7Xer — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) October 5, 2018

Gaga called the movement to discredit Dr. Blasey Ford "one of the most upsetting things I've ever witnessed" and defended the psychologist at length:

"I am a sexual assault survivor. Trump the other day was speaking at a rally, and he said, ‘She has no memory of how she got to the party. Should we trust that she remembers the assault?’ And the answer is ‘yes’ … And I also know this woman is smart because she’s a psychologist – she’s no dummy. If someone is assaulted or experiences trauma, there’s science and scientific proof – it’s biology – that people change. The brain changes. What it does is it takes the trauma and it puts it in a box and it files it away and shuts it so that we can survive the pain. And it also does a lot of other things. It can cause body pain. It can cause baseline elevations in anxiety. It can cause complete avoidance of not wanting to even remember or think about what happened to you. But what I believe that have seen is that when this woman saw that Judge Kavanaugh was going to be possibly put in the highest position of power in the judicial system of this country, she was triggered, and that box opened. And when that box opened, she was brave enough to share it with the world to protect this country."