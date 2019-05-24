Chart proving Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 26 is disgusting the internet.

Leonardo DiCaprio - star of 'Titanic', 'The Revenant,' and your teenaged fantasies - is a sprightly forty-four years old.

And according to a chart that's circulating online, he's only willing to date women aged twenty-five and under. A data nerd who apparently shares my exact interests compared Leo's rising age to his various partners' and the results are...discouraging. At twenty-eight, I'm several years too ripe for Leo's Academy Award-winning penis. But more significantly: Leo's humanitarian beliefs don't extend to human women.

The Internet is grossed out by Leo's dating habits. You don't have to be a data analyst to see that his preference is to seduce younger, malleable women, and leave once they 'age out' of a brief window. To be fair: no one's forcing them to date Leo DiCaprio at gunpoint. But the age difference is an important part of the power dynamic at play. He treats women as disposable and seemingly interchangeable, and people aren't pleased.