Celebrities shared old headshots and they're hilariously embarrassing.

Headshots: actors need them to start auditioning for roles to bulk their resumes - and bank accounts. Though they're often cringe-inducing glamour-adjacent shots, they're a necessary evil in the entertainment industry. Chris Evans recently shared his very first headshot on social media and described his look as 'dickhead':
I don't necessarily disagree - Chris's aesthetic has improved since then - but it got me thinking: what did actors look like in their first headshots? Surely Captain America can't have been the only celebrity to share.
I was right, obviously. Everyone from Sofia Vergara to Ryan Reynolds unveiled theirs for #OldHeadShotDay in April 2018. Below are the most memorable contributions, which prove that glow-ups are possible - and that some lucky people have always looked bangin'.
First, here's Sean Hayes of 'Will and Grace.'
Fierce comedian and commentator Kathy Griffin, nowhere close to 'the D-List' now.
If you're anything like me, you fondly remember Danielle Fishelle (Karp) as 'Topanga' on 'Boy Meets World'.
Kate Walsh is unforgettable in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Girls Trip.'
You might know Josh Charles from 'The Good Wife' or 'Inside Amy Schumer' sketches.
Phillipa Soo received a Tony nomination for 'Hamilton' and is a musical theater powerhouse.
Comedian and actor Ed Helms is best known for 'The Office' and 'The Hangover' trilogy.
Ed's 'Office'mate Angela Kinsey found her headshot unflattering.
Abigail Spencer's ('All My Children' and 'Suits') curls are downright mesmerizing if you ask me.
This won't shock anyone, but Sofia Vergara of 'Modern Family' has always turned heads.
Bona fide movie star Chris Pratt, whom I still appreciate most as 'Andy' on 'Parks and Recreation', shared his cringiest headshot.
Ryan Reynolds: honestly, I still would. Haircut and all.