Celebrities shared old headshots and they're hilariously embarrassing.

Headshots: actors need them to start auditioning for roles to bulk their resumes - and bank accounts. Though they're often cringe-inducing glamour-adjacent shots, they're a necessary evil in the entertainment industry. Chris Evans recently shared his very first headshot on social media and described his look as 'dickhead':

I don't necessarily disagree - Chris's aesthetic has improved since then - but it got me thinking: what did actors look like in their first headshots? Surely Captain America can't have been the only celebrity to share.

I was right, obviously. Everyone from Sofia Vergara to Ryan Reynolds unveiled theirs for #OldHeadShotDay in April 2018. Below are the most memorable contributions, which prove that glow-ups are possible - and that some lucky people have always looked bangin'.

First, here's Sean Hayes of 'Will and Grace.'