People are obsessed with George W slipping Michelle Obama candy at McCain’s funeral.

Aziz Ansari and Kanye West. Eminem and Elton John. Dennis Rodman and North Korea. These are a few of the unlikely friendships we've been #blessed enough to see blossom in our era.

But one in particular is nearest and dearest to our heart, and it's one that no one saw coming: George W. Bush and Michelle Obama. These two have a rapport that transcends party lines and subverts people's expectations.

George W. has explained their bond before, claiming Michelle understands his sense of humor which immediately put him at ease around her. At John McCain's funeral, the two shared a moment of levity that the Internet declared an essential part of their Friendship Canon.

George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to Michelle Obama is warming my heart . pic.twitter.com/pAtDdIcSeB — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 1, 2018

It ain’t real unless it was a Werther’s Original https://t.co/x9nAsPxaKB — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 1, 2018

The Obamas & Bushes are good friends. ❤️George really adores Michelle. — ♿️🇺🇸 LoveNStuff (@LoveNStuff10) September 1, 2018