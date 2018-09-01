People are obsessed with George W slipping Michelle Obama candy at McCain’s funeral.

Aziz Ansari and Kanye West. Eminem and Elton John. Dennis Rodman and North Korea. These are a few of the unlikely friendships we've been #blessed enough to see blossom in our era.
But one in particular is nearest and dearest to our heart, and it's one that no one saw coming: George W. Bush and Michelle Obama. These two have a rapport that transcends party lines and subverts people's expectations.
George W. has explained their bond before, claiming Michelle understands his sense of humor which immediately put him at ease around her. At John McCain's funeral, the two shared a moment of levity that the Internet declared an essential part of their Friendship Canon.
But like...who wouldn't watch that show? A bipartisan, intergenerational, interracial friendship? Someone get CBS on the phone.
George W. and Michelle's friendship is giving people the life they need in this time of political division and fear.
I swear I'm not crying. My eyes are just sweating. It's August! It's hot!! Stop looking at me!!!