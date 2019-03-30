Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart recreate famous 'Titanic' scene, break the internet.

Snoop and Martha: name a more iconic duo. We double dare ya.

Their iconic friendship/working relationship dates back to at least 2008. In this clip, they make mashed potatoes and Snoop schools Martha on urban slang.

They've been making 'Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party' together since 2016, where they dine with famous friends and musical guests. The third season transforms the show into a competition, with the two facing off alongside celebrity teammates. 'Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge' premieres April 3 on VH1, but in meantime the trailer has people losing their minds:

This is the best video I’ve ever seen oh my g— pic.twitter.com/xe4qOzhEnW — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 30, 2019

It's truly something to behold.