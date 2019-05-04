18 people share their unpopular 'Game of Thrones' opinions.

With HBO's flagship show 'Game of Thrones' coming to a close, fans are clamoring to predict who will end up occupying the Iron Throne. Will it be a Stark? A Lannister? A dragon? Someone's bare breasts? I'm honestly asking because I've never seen it.
As part of its sendoff, I've rounded up some of the least popular 'GOT' opinions courtesy of the Reddit community. What's mine? That people should stop talking about this f*cking show already. Enjoy!
1. AnnieIWillKnow
I like Dany, and I don't think Sansa has any intention of nor will she betray Jon.
2. HangPotato
I don't think Emilia Clarke is a terrible actress
3. Jacke9898
I really REALLY dislike the popular theory from the book and show. It just feels too damn convenient and stupid to be honest.
4. Vincestrodinary22
Not that I didn't enjoy it, but the first couple seasons had too much sexposition.
5. Blackfire853
D&D are not Satan
6. ktonrebel
Robin Arryn is the king of the east
7. Happiest_Fun_Ball
The Night King and White Walkers aren't evil. I'm not saying they're benevolent, but I also don't think they're malevolent.
GoT, at least the show, does grey very well. Other than the House of Black and White not much in GoT has been straight up black (bad) and white (good).
People, and circumstances, are dynamic in GoT. I think there's more to the WW, and what they want.
8. LegendaryDeathclaw12
Although I think Bran has importance, I think he's way overrated.
I've never really cared much for Arya's storyline.
Idk if this one is unpopular or not, but I really hope Jon continues to identify more as a Stark even after he learns his parentage.
I also don't really care much for Euron. I think he's an uneccesary complication to the storyline.
Sansa 100% supports Jon and won't betray or undermine him.
9. venice_king
I enjoy Littlefinger's character and wouldn't mind him sitting on the Iron Throne by the end of the series.
10. GoodNewsBarrett
I liked Renly more than Stannis and i wanted him to be King
11. CaptainDillDough
I don't want Dany or Jon to sit on the Iron Throne
12. Dyloneus
Olli wasn't that bad- and even then he's just a kid who wanted justice for his parents death.
13. i-am-sancho
I couldn't stand Ygritte. She came off like a clingy girl with too big of a crush on Jon. She knew what he was, and she still fell for him. She just kind of forced a relationship on to him, and with him essentially being her prisoner, he just went along with it. I do think he legit had feelings for her. She was crazy as fuck though.
14. premiumfeel
I love Dany (I didn't like her that much in season 5 admittedly) and I don't think Emilia is that bad of an actress. I don't think she's amazing or anything but I think she holds her own pretty well. Same with Sophie Turner. I think she's a great actress but people seem to like comparing her to a block of wood. I've always thought she's done a great job.
I also really love Sansa and I don't think she'll betray Jon. I know she has Littlefinger in her ear, but she's become much more of a Northerner and a Stark as the series has progressed, and it has been emphasized that Northerners are loyal to their own. I don't think she'll turn on Jon.
15. Iamtctru
Varys just wants to bang dirty whoores and this whole eunuch thing is just a cover up.
16. genkaus
From my experiences in this sub, it'd have to be that Sansa made the right choice and should've become QitN.
17. Sleepsfuriously
I enjoyed watching Cersei's revenge. She may be despicable, but I respect the hell out of her.
18. chick-killing_shakes
Littlefinger is the most interesting character, and it would be such a treat to see him end up on the Iron Throne.
I just want good things for the man.