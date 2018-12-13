Oprah's reaction to a white lady's season-less chicken is a holiday miracle.

No one wants to be in a situation where you have to fake your way through liking a friend, a family member, or co-worker's terrible food recipe they're just dying to share. Double awful: there's only cloth napkins. GAH!

The icing on the proverbial cake: being the most beloved talk-show host in history and your guest makes a recipe so tasteless, you can't even fake it for the cameras.

Back in 2006, an innocuous woman named Anna Ginsberg inexplicably won the Pillsbury Bake-Off with her recipe for chicken and spinach stuffing. (We don't recommend trying this at home.)

No doubt she jumped at the opportunity to go on Oprah and share her award winning dish! For those who are not familiar with the smorgasbords of season-less foods prepared for the average white family, especially from the 1980's onwards...

Fruitcake, rock-hard sugar cookies, steaks cooked well done, iceberg lettuce as the only option ever, potato salad with just mayo, ketchup used to make tacos — if it's bland, it's what's for dinner. If you're still confused as to how offensive some white people's cooking can be, Oprah's initial reaction is everything you need to know.