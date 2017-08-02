Advertising

Barack and Michelle Obama are pretty experienced partiers. Barack recently served as a groomsman at his former aide's wedding; he totally embarrassed his daughter Malia by singing "Happy Birthday" to her in front of a huge crowd; the couple threw an epic party to celebrate their last few weeks in the White House, with guests including Paul McCartney, Meryl Streep, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Stevie Wonder; and they spent a few months living their best lives on a tropical vacation after their administration ended. So it's no surprise that the former first couple receives wedding invitations in the mail from time to time. But what is surprising is that they actually respond.

Advertising

A Twitter user named Brooke recently posted a photo of a letter that the Obamas sent her mom, Liz Whitlow, in response to the wedding invitation she sent them earlier this year:

"MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. I'M HOLLERING😂," Brooke captioned the photo. (This is one of those times where typing in all caps is completely justified.)

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂 pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

The letter Brooke's mom received from the Obamas in return reads:

Advertising

Congratulations on your wedding. We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead.

Thanks, Obama. (For real, though.) Brooke's tweet is blowing up, with over 96,000 likes as of Wednesday morning. To keep the ~feels~ strong, a few people responded with photos of letters that they received from the Obamas on other happy occasions. I sent them one of my high school graduation announcements and I got this back a month later 😭😭 I love the Obama family 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/oN9w7iQAYS — Aubs (@strawbreeee) August 2, 2017 I sent him one of my grad announcements when I graduated and I got this back, nothin but respect for MY president :') pic.twitter.com/ECT1LVV7ix — stay c (@staceylinkk) August 2, 2017 I got soooooo emotional when I received one.. To see they have taken the time to respond is so meaningful. We truly had someone amazing 💖🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LkP3yTCLYh — Catherine⚽🇨🇱🇺🇸 (@Nycgirl0914) August 2, 2017 Did this when our daughter was born back in October! I felt like I had to hurry up and get one before Obama left office lol pic.twitter.com/SPTBlfoEXs — Rae (@1Rae_XO) August 2, 2017 And if you're sitting there thinking that the Obamas send the exact same letter to everyone, think again. honestly i'm crying bc i figured these were probably generic but every one i've read is different — Addie Collins (@_addiecollins_) August 2, 2017 (Okay, they probably just have a bunch of stock letters, but please just don't ruin this for us.)

Advertising

So even though the Obamas couldn't attend this wedding, they totally kept things classy by sending a heartfelt note in lieu of an RSVP. There's only one thing left to do now–get engaged so you can send the Obamas an invite of your own (here's the address where Whitlow sent hers). Just don't forget to include a return address.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.