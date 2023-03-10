16 adults dream about the fictional characters they wish were their life coach.

Even as adults, it's fun to fantasized about our favorite fictional characters being real.

These people may not be real, but the lessons they teach, and the impact they leave on us can absolutely inspire us in our real lives. They teach us how to navigate difficulty in life, how to be brave and, most importantly, that we are not alone. They can be a deep source of comfort in our darkest times and a powerful personification of the tenacity we are all capable of.

ThoughtBig1353 posted online to find out if other people found real-life strength from fiction. As it turns out, many people have very deep connections to the characters they know and love.

If you could choose one fictional character to be your personal life coach, who would you choose and why?

1.

Gandalf. He’d keep it mysterious but he’d nudge me in the right direction - kitkatcrumz

2.

Captain Jean-Luc Picard of the USS Enterprise. (TNG era...) -Jykaes

3.