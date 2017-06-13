Advertising

Most people got to know Ryan Edwards as the super cute 'bad boy' on MTV's '16 and Pregnant.' We all remember the scene where he asked his pregnant girlfriend, Maci, to get out of the car to check if his truck had a flat tire. Ryan never lived that moment down.

Now that that '16 and Pregnant' has turned into 'Teen Mom OG', we have been able to follow Ryan and Maci's story for years. Although a lot of us think we know everything about the people we see on T.V., there's actually a lot we don't know about Ryan Edwards.

Advertising

Ryan and Maci Were Engaged!

Lookouts Game with my boy Bentley & his daddy @rcedwards85 for Mothers Day ☺⚾🍺 A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on May 10, 2013 at 5:12pm PDT

I know it seems absolutely ridiculous now, but back in 2008 when Bentley was born, Ryan and Maci were engaged to be married. It didn't take long after Bentley came into the picture for Maci to realize that they weren't going to last forever.

For those of us that remember Ryan's season of '16 and Pregnant', we can recall Maci having a ring on her finger throughout the show. However, so much has happened between Ryan and Maci since then, that it's almost laughable to think the two of them ever thought about walking down the aisle.

Advertising

Ryan Found His Perfect Girl

#TeenMom dad Ryan Edwards’s fiancee Mackenzie Standifer WAS previously married! Get the details --> https://t.co/H7yC9xow3U pic.twitter.com/CDOndi0rjK — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) December 23, 2016

On this season of 'Teen Mom OG', we met Mackenzie Standifer, the angel sent from above. Maci and the whole crew seemed to love Ryan's new girlfriend. Although Mackenzie is only 20 years old, and Ryan is 29 years old, she definitely appears to be mature for her age.

As a young mom herself, Mackenzie got married when she was only a teenager. According to Radar Online, Mackenzie filed for divorce from her first husband, Zachary Stephens, in July of 2016, and was granted temporary custody of her then-two-year-old son Hudson. Mackenzie claimed, "cohabitation was unsafe and improper."

Advertising

Less than a year after her divorce, Mackenzie and Ryan began dating and getting serious. They appeared to get along extremely well, and their relationship was natural from the beginning. Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry, love her like their own, and couldn't be more excited for their future together.

Ryan and Mackenzie's Wedding Already Happened

Advertising

Mackenzie and Ryan got engaged on a recent episode of 'Teen Mom OG' and began looking at venues. In an interview with MTV, Mackenzie recalled the engagement, saying, "I just thought we were going on a date, but he rented out a riverboat and nobody was there," she said. "It was just us on a riverboat, on the water, and it was beautiful. We finished dinner, and we were looking at each other. He asked me to stand up, and that's when asked."

How romantic! It sure sounds like the two are happy together and excited to start the wedding planning, adding, "We already booked the church — we're getting married in November 2017," she revealed. "It was where Jen and Larry [Ryan’s parents] got married."

Advertising

According to the couple's registry, the original wedding date was set for November of 2017. However, according to Hollywoodgossip.com, Ryan married his fiancée of six months, Mackenzie Standifer, in Hamilton County, Tennessee on May 15, 2017. There aren't very many details of the wedding known yet, but that it was a religious ceremony officiated by a minister.

Mackenzie Regrets Being On T.V.

While in a conversation with a fan on Twitter, Mackenzie was asked if she wishes she had not joined the MTV reality show. Unfortunately, Mackenzie responded with, “If I’m being 100 percent honest I regret it every single day,” she replied to the fan. “But I can only speak for myself.”

Advertising

It's sad to think our favorites that we watch every week don't enjoy sharing their lives with us. However, it's slightly more understandable since both Ryan and Mackenzie have claimed that MTV paints him in a bad light.

👻🎃❤️ Halloween used to be about candy, dressing up with friends, and getting spooked by the guys. Now our top priority is keeping Bentley happy and safe. Everything changes, so wait until you're ready to have kids. Follow @CandiesOrg for advice. A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Nov 1, 2013 at 9:54am PDT

Mackenzie recently took to Twitter to vent her frustration with the show. After a recent clip aired, showing everyone getting ready to go trick-or-treating, it appeared that Ryan and Mackenzie were late once again. Then Ryan's son, Bentley, puts his head down saying that his dad is always late.

Advertising

Mackenzie then tweeted:

"5 mins late.. whoop-dee-frickin'-do" — Kenzie (@MacStandifer) April 12, 2017

Tip #1 for real life: Always be REAL in this FAKE ass world — Kenzie (@MacStandifer) April 13, 2017

Ryan Has a Drug Problem

Ryan Edwards Drug Rumors Come Up After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Drama https://t.co/CAObz4R88h pic.twitter.com/vf6yPDqRgP — News Today (@News_Today4) May 30, 2017

With so much going on, it's hard to figure out the real reason behind Mackenzie's regret for joining the MTV franchise, and her rush to marry Ryan. Rumors have been swirling that the could possibly be affecting her own custody case with her son, Hudson. Mackenzie has recently made all of her social media accounts private.

Advertising

On a recent episode of 'Teen Mom OG', Maci Bookout revealed that Ryan has been battling drug addiction. Maci did not seem excited to talk about it, or like she was trying to throw Ryan under the bus and make him look bad. Maci genuinely seemed concerned, saying that she often fears for Ryan's life.

Fortunately, we now know that Ryan is getting the help he needs. He checked into rehab, just days after getting married. It does seem a little odd that Ryan and Mackenzie pushed up the wedding, especially due to the current circumstances. It's possible that marriage could help Mackenzie in her custody battle, or maybe she's pregnant! Either way, we are all wishing the newlyweds a happy and healthy life together.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.