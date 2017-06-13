Advertising

Taylor McKinney is 28 years old. He was born on April 12, 1989. He quickly became a fan favorite when he joined the cast of 'Teen Mom OG' as Maci Bookout's boyfriend. He stepped up as the father figure to Maci's son, Bentley, and appeared to be in the relationship for the long haul from the beginning.

Although they seem like one of the happiest couples on the show, life is definitely not easy for them. From the small amount we see into their lives, they work hard to keep their family together. All while facing their fair share of criticism. However, it's clear that Maci and Taylor are totally a power couple.

Taylor Moved To Another State For Maci

#Goals....oh wait. A post shared by ™ (@tmon3yyy) on Sep 19, 2015 at 1:15pm PDT

Maci and Taylor started dating back in 2012 after the two met at a party. The two were falling in love but had to have a long distance relationship for the first year. Maci lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Taylor was from Dallas, Texas, where he worked as a motocross racer.

Within the first year, the couple made long distance work. They had really good communication skills, and would also jet back and forth to see each other. After building a solid foundation, the two were stronger than ever and decided to make the move. On May 26, 2014, Maci announced on Twitter that Taylor would soon be a Tennessee resident.

just dropped T off at the airport... cant believe that the next time i see him he will officially be a Tennessee resident. #makinmoves ❤️✈️👪 — Maci McKinney (@MaciBookout) May 26, 2014

Taylor was a great addition to Maci's family, and seamlessly fit into her show, 'Teen Mom OG.' He was a wonderful support system for her and became a father figure to Bentley. Everyone was already starting to ask about wedding plans when Maci announced that she and Taylor were pregnant.

Taylor and Maci already Have Two Kids Together

A post shared by ™ (@tmon3yyy) on Oct 29, 2016 at 9:24am PDT

Traditionally, you get married before popping out babies, but Maci and Taylor ended up doing things their own way. However, Maci stresses in an Instagram post that she was well prepared for this pregnancy, and more confident in her parenting abilities.

Taylor, Maci, and Bentley welcomed baby Jayde into the family on May 29, 2015. Maci told the world through a tweet.

After Maci and Taylor had baby number one together, everyone was asking them about a wedding. Even the producers of 'Teen Mom OG' wanted to know when Taylor was going to be popping the question. However, no man likes to be rushed when it comes to such a huge question. So, Taylor took his time and did things his own way.

Taylor got a custom ring designed for Maci that was absolutely perfect. During an episode of 'Teen Mom OG,' Taylor popped the question. He had set up a mock photo shoot, telling Maci it was for the show, but in reality, it was all for her.

According to reports, Maci found out she was pregnant again two days after the proposal when she was going to get her birth control refilled. She was 21 weeks along and had no idea. Wedding planning had to be postponed once again because baby Maverick was on his way.

Taylor McKinney and Maci Bookout Finally Tied the Knot

Today’s episode of Teen Mom is the reveal of my wedding at Honey Lake Resort; a resort filled with elegant scenery far beyond what I could imagine for my wedding day. Watch as I marry the love of my life on these indescribable grounds! http://www.honeylakeresort.com/ A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Nov 28, 2016 at 4:23pm PST

After a long distance relationship, two babies, and one epic proposal, Taylor McKinney was finally ready to see Maci walk down the aisle. They got married at the Honey Lake Resort in Greenville, Florida, on Saturday, October 8, 2016.

In an interview with Us, Maci said, "I’m excited to finally be able to call him my husband. I just love our teamwork. We both are always willing to help each other and we both get things done; 95 percent of the time, for our lives to be so crazy, it’s actually very calm, in a weird way. So I think our partnership is very, very strong."

He Has His Own Company

A post shared by ™ (@tmon3yyy) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Taylor had a dream for a long time to run is own clothing company. TTM stands for 'things that matter' and can be interpreted different ways. Taylor's original meaning was to produce clothes with quality, that wouldn't be falling apart. The integrity of his product was what mattered to him. It has evolved represent the things in life that matter.

TTM Lifestyle ships worldwide. In a recent episode of 'Teen Mom OG', we saw that the company is doing so great, that Taylor is going to work on it full time. Maci and Taylor's lives were so hectic and crazy because they were both trying to work full time, take care of their three kids, and then after everyone was in bed, start filling orders for the clothing company. It was impossible to sustain and now they don't have to. Taylor's hard work has paid off and he's running his own business.

He Coaches Baseball

Second place doesn't always feel so great when you lose a close one. But the way these boys fought back to send it to extras and the love they have for the game makes them incredible to be around. #thingsthatmatter A post shared by ™ (@tmon3yyy) on May 28, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

Taylor began coaching Bentley in baseball soon after he moved in with them. He loves sports and wants to be a good father figure for Bentley. Taylor explains in an episode of 'Teen Mom OG' that he had a great dad growing up who taught him how to be a man, and Taylor wants to help do that for Bentley. He wasn't going to come into his life and then leave.

He'd Have Another Kid

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:09pm PDT

Although Mr. Maverick came as a surprise to Maci and Taylor, Maci is much quicker to claim he completed their family. Taylor has said on multiple occasions that we would be thrilled to have another kid. Maci, on the other hand, looks at Taylor like he is crazy.

Maci has made it known that she never wants to be pregnant ever again. Unfortunately, Maci suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to Jayde. She also was pregnant for almost two years in a row. The poor girl wants to give her body a break.

However, Taylor's desire for another little one speaks volumes for his character. He is a natural born dad, who loves raising children. And, he appears to be pretty good at it.

