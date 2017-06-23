Advertising

Kailyn Lowry is known for being a blunt and short tempered person on MTV's reality show 'Teen Mom 2'. Her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin has been tumultuous ever since he returned home from deployment. Javi was more than willing to work on things, but Kailyn was done. The couple filed for divorce in December of 2015, but it was mostly Kailyn's doing.

All smiles! @javim9 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 27, 2012 at 7:22pm PDT

Kailyn and Javi's divorce was confirmed in April of 2016, and in February of 2017 word got out that Kailyn was pregnant with her third child. The father is not Javi. Kailyn is soon to be a single mom of three. However, she seems to be happy that way.

Advertising

Coki beach & the people were so good to us! 🐠 needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out 💙 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Kailyn showed off her growing baby bump while on vacation in St. Thomas. She was there with her two sons, Isaac who is seven and Lincoln who is four.

Kailyn captioned the photo with, "Coki beach & the people were so good to us! Needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out "

Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas! 😍🐠 No filter needed #gopro A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Advertising

Kailyn is due to have her third child this summer. She posted another photo cradling her baby bump while standing in the clear blue water, captioning it, "Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas! No filter needed #gopro."

Kailyn would not openly talk about the father of her third child for quite some time, but it's rumored that he's not in the picture anymore. On Tuesday, May 2, after several months of speculation, Kailyn revealed that Chris Lopez is the father of her unborn third child.

Ok! Magazine tweeted a story with the headline "Pregnant Kailyn Lowry takes DNA test — Is Chris Lopez REALLY the baby daddy?”

Advertising

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry takes DNA test – Is Chris Lopez REALLY the baby daddy? https://t.co/zWD8Tt0HvV — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 2, 2017

To which Kailyn responded, "Ancestry DNA & yeah he is...stop with the headlines already."

Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already. https://t.co/tAB1ef6RHu — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017

Whether Kailyn and Chris Lopez are together or not, I don't think anyone should be questioning her parenting ability. Kailyn is a super mom and there's no doubt she will be able to handle three kids. Who else is hoping for a girl?

Advertising

I can't wait to meet you 😊 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.