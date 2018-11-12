Princess Diana's naughty card to her accountant just went up for auction.

There are so many reasons to miss Princess Diana, but finding out she had a wicked dirty sense of humor, cuts right to the heart.

A saucy card she sent to an accountant is currently up for auction at Julien's Auctions:

Who knew?! Princess Diana had a saucy sense of humor. A greeting card she sent to a friend goes up for auction. pic.twitter.com/LibJS6bdGQ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 5, 2018

Imagine if Princess Diana was still around and was as addicted to Twitter as the rest of celebrity-kind? We can only imagine what sort of dry, witty, dick jokes she might have doled out.

What the world needs now is someone to find the rest of the cheeky notes, cards, sick burns, and Prince of Wales puns Diana penned and share them. The "people's princess" would want that for us!