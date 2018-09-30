Matt Damon made a surprise appearance on 'SNL' to skewer Brett Kavanaugh in cold open.

Last night was the season premier of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Adam Driver with Kanye as musical guest. As usual, the show was pretty hit-or-miss. But a star-studded, 13-minute cold open starring Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh, as well as other stars of SNL lore (whatup Rachel Dratch!), has people talking this morning.

You can watch it here:

The sketch includes such gems as Damon, as Kavanaugh, saying:

"Now, I'm usually an optimist. I'm a keg is half full kind of guy. But what I've seen from the monsters on this committee makes me want to puke — and not from beer."

He may have killed it in this sketch, but the actor doesn't exactly have the cleanest record when it comes to enabling sexual predators. In 2004, Damon and Russel Crowe reportedly killed a story by a female journalist who was attempting to expose Harvey Weinstein's disgusting behavior. And let's not forget he's been propping up alleged predator Casey Affleck all these years.