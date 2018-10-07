'SNL' skewers 'guy's gal' Susan Collins and the rest of the GOP in savage cold open.

Yesterday, the GOP-controlled Senate voted to confirm accused attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court by a margin as thin as Jeff Flake's conscience. Among those whose votes were instrumental in securing the confirmation was Susan Collins, a Republican senator from Maine who had claimed to be undecided before eventually defending him in a lengthy speech on Friday that's been called an "insult to American intelligence."

Our country might be, how shall we say, fucked? But on the bright side: Collins, played by Cecily Strong, got destroyed in Saturday Night Live's cold open last night, which showed the GOP celebrating their hugely controversial win.

"The last thing I wanted was to make this about me," says Strong as Collins. "That's why I told everyone to tune in at 3 p.m. So I could tell all my female supporters: Psych!"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also made an appearance in the sketch, played by Beck Bennett (shout out to hair and makeup for nailing Mitch's turtle-disappearing-into-its-racist-shell look) “We could tell that people really wanted Kavanaugh,” Mitch tells CNN anchor Dana Bash, played by Heidi Gardner. “Everyone is pumped, from white men over 60 to white men over 70."