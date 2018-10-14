'SNL' hilariously recreates Kanye West and Trump's meeting with help from Alec Baldwin.

Trump's worst frenemy Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live last night to help recreate the meeting of Kanye West and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, a real thing that happened in the real world we live in last week. Really.

"Thank you all for joining us today for this important discussion," says Baldwin in his classic Trump persona. "It's in no way a publicity stunt."

The sketch is just about as absurd as the actual event, which also featured football legend Jim Brown (played by Kenan Thompson), and left most of us even more confused than we were before the meeting. A true feat.

You can watch it here:

Shout out to Chris Redd, relatively new SNL cast-member who perfectly nailed Kanye West's MAGA hat-wearing, wide-eyed, totally erratic behavior. That being said, we hope the rapper gets well* soon. No amount of clever comedic sketches make any part of this nightmare worthwhile. (*Back on his meds)