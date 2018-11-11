Wounded vet Dan Crenshaw took Pete Davidson to task on 'SNL' for mocking his face.

Last weekend on "Weekend Update," Ariana Grande's ex Pete Davidson riled up a lot of people when he made a joke about wounded Navy SEAL vet and Texas Republican Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw. Crenshaw wears an eyepatch, received from an injury during his third combat tour in Iraq, and Davidson joked that it makes him look like a "hitman in a porno movie."

The joke was, IMHO, not that cruel besides taking the low blow of making fun of someone's appearance. But yeah, maybe mocking a wounded veteran the weekend before Veteran's Day wasn't a great move, especially considering how despicably we treat our veterans in this country. Both liberals and conservatives got in their feelings about it (as Davidson joked, the left and the right finally agreed on something, "that I'm a dick"). And Sean Hannity even told Saturday Night Live to (cover your ears, grandma!) "go to Hell!"

You'd think the man who's taken actual bullets could take a relatively tame SNL joke about his appearance, and it turns out, he can!!! Because Crenshaw himself appeared on Saturday Night Live last night to accept a very sincere apology from Pete Davidson and then throw back a few zingers of his own, in a segment I'm calling "lol aren't Republicans funny when they're not propping up a racist, sexist, corrupt and extremely dangerous political regime?!?!":