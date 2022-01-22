22 people share stories of wild affairs and bad relationship decisions.

Twitter user @benegotherit recently posted a story about her friend who slept with his PhD advisor's. Those are all the details she could share, in case it ever got back to the unaware professor. This post has since gone viral, and led to thousands of re-tweets, 10's of thousands of likes, and 100's of replies. May people have shared their stories of sleeping with college professors, pastor's wives, and other stories of times "horniness has led you astray."

Here are the best ones we found. We hope you find these interesting, inspiring, or cautionary tales. Or maybe they just make you feel better about terrible decisions you've made (which we hope you share in the comments).

The tweet that started the thread.