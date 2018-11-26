Soldiers reveal tricks for getting to sleep even when you're under attack.

One in four Americans suffer from insomnia every year (EVERY YEAR!), and only 75% of them recover. Which means for the 25% of you reading this at 3:30 a.m. crying and sucking down your favorite pint of ice cream and cyber stalking your ex and his new, way-to-young-for-him girlfriend, you are definitely not alone. Sleep is big business. Turn on the TV and there are mattress ads from countless companies. Travel for work? There are 50 different neck pillows to make you look like a total idiot at the airport. Do you or your partner snore? What is a cpap mask, you ask? It's what Bane made super chic. Not being able to sleep SUCKS for a million reasons. But the constant bombardment of tools, tricks, and gadgets guaranteed to change your sleep but never do, isn't helping either. Not only are you not sleeping, but you're awake more hours thinking about the ways in which you're disappointed in yourself for not being able to sleep. Everyone can do it, so what's wrong with you?

Enter brave soldiers who've gone to war, who've trained, who've fought the toughest battles and who we literally owe our freedom to... they can sleep like a baby in the middle of the jungle or on the side of a cliff. But in your sleep number bed, hugging your lavender scented "My Pillow," and your $2200 white noise machine--YOU can't sleep? Cue that anxiety attack in 3, 2, 1...

Give your over-worked brain a rest for a second and let these soldiers help you, YET AGAIN. Here are some of their favorite products. 1. A weighted blanket. Soldiers carry heavy gear, armor, everything they'll need to accomplish their mission. According to Ben Feibleman, a Marine Corps vet, "You know those thunder shirts for dogs? Like tightly wrapped blankets?” he says. “Body armor worked like that. It would squeeze you nice and tight, and you could sleep in just about any nook or cranny of space because you were swaddled in armor, ammo, and weapons.” 2. These seem pretty basic, but are used by soldiers far and wide. Ear plugs, a great sleep mask, and a travel fan.

3. Ricky Ryba, a former Naval officer and graduate of the US Naval Academy's ​​​choice: Tempur-Pedic memory foam pillow. “I've never really personally have been a fan of the neck pillow,” Ryba says. “It's like a smaller size, condensed for traveling,” he says. “I can stick it in the top of my bag, and I'll sit on it, which helps with my back. Or I'll put it behind me, which is super-comfortable. It helps me fall asleep on the plane a lot better.” And their technique for when you don't have any of the above comforts? They swear this works within two minutes.

1. Relax the muscles in your face, including tongue, jaw and the muscles around the eyes 2. Drop your shoulders as far down as they’ll go, followed by your upper and lower arm, one side at a time 3. Breathe out, relaxing your chest followed by your legs, starting from the thighs and working down 4. You should then spend 10 seconds trying to clear your mind before thinking about one of the three following images: -You’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you -You’re lying in a black velvet hammock in a pitch-black room

-You say "don't think, don't think, don't think" to yourself over and over for about 10 seconds. If none of the above works, visualize how lucky you are that the brave men and women in uniform have a technique to help them get some Z's and protect us all.