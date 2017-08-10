Advertising

If you're a woman on the internet, you're probably a little too familiar with receiving skeevy messages from dudes "trying to get to know you."

But when the dude sliding into your DMs is a millionaire such as Justin Bieber, the messages are probably at least worth a read, right?

Jessica Gober, 22, recently shared a series of screenshots to Twitter, proving that the Justin Bieber saw a Boomerang of her on Instagram, presumably thought she was hott with two Ts, and then DM'd her.

Did this actually just happen... lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

"Did this actually just happen... lmao," Gober captioned the screenshots on Twitter. "Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF." The first screenshot is in fact a series of messages from Justin Bieber. Gober followed up with a few other screenshots, proving that the messages really came from his verified Instagram account. His DMs read:

jessicagober/Twitter

Okay, so he probably accidentally clicked the heart icon instead of the question mark. (If you've ever DM'd someone on Instagram, you know the heart button is very easy to accidentally click and turn a conversation awkward.) But still, why is Justin Bieber sliding into a random woman's DMs? The answer is probably because he wants to hit on her. But of course, there are a few other possible explanations:

1. She eerily looks like a girl who went to Bieber's elementary school but disappeared after third grade. Her memory still keeps Bieber up at night.

2. He's trying to cast the lead in his next music video, and he's been having trouble finding someone who's comfortable dancing while holding canned energy drinks.

3. He's been looking for a pair of grey capri leggings and wants to ask Gober where she bought hers.

Beliebers were skeptical that the DMs were real.

I'm dying bc all these little beliebers think you faked this 😂😂 they are so mad!!! — Bailey Ivey (@baiive) August 10, 2017

who thinks this shit is fake? lol, we all "know" justin, and we know he is this type of guy 😂 — paula (@jbxfhcamz) August 10, 2017

However, Gober responded to her haters, clarifying that the messages are in fact legit.

Hahaha it's so funny to me I wouldn't even know how to fake this??? — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017

Lmao! Right?! I've literally never followed him and I also would have no clue how to fake that?! Hahahah — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017

Not to mention, everyone is dying to know what she replied.

Message him back and tell us what he says 💀 — serena (@bieberbeyhive) August 9, 2017

What did u answer?? — thank u purpose tour (@BieberAddicted1) August 9, 2017

So like what did you reply — ITS PURPOSE TOUR DAY (@whaatyousaying) August 10, 2017

Gober did not immediately respond to Someecards' request for comment–we imagine she's too busy formulating the perfect response to the Biebs.

Photos courtesy of jessicagober/Twitter and Getty Images.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.