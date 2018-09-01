People are furious over photos of pastor ‘groping’ Ariana Grande at Aretha’s funeral.

Ariana Grande was one of the accomplished vocalists who honored Aretha Franklin in a star-studded seven-hour funeral on Friday. She performed one of the Queen of Soul's signature songs, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman", but something besides her performance grabbed people's attention - and raised many disapproving eyebrows.
Bishop Charles Ellis drew the Internet's ire after seemingly groping Ariana. While introducing her at the podium, he held her very high on the waist and squeezed his fingers around the side of her chest. He later apologized, telling the Associated Press, "It would never be my intention to touch any woman's breast. Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar. But again, I apologize."
He claimed to have hugged all the artists present, male and female, but onlookers weren't buying it. They said the physical contact was clearly inappropriate, and that Ariana appeared uncomfortable with it.
Many pointed out that focusing on the length of Ariana's dress, which some deemed too short for the formal occasion, is symptomatic of the misogyny that enables sexual assault.
The bishop also apologized for a distasteful "joke" he made about the singer's name: "When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell."
Have no fear: Twitter was there to check him.
Despite enduring such foolery - and at a funeral, no less - Ariana persevered and delivered a moving rendition of "Natural Woman." And in happier news, her latest album Sweetener set a Spotify streaming record.
Ariana stans have reason to celebrate!