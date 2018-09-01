People are furious over photos of pastor ‘groping’ Ariana Grande at Aretha’s funeral.

Ariana Grande was one of the accomplished vocalists who honored Aretha Franklin in a star-studded seven-hour funeral on Friday. She performed one of the Queen of Soul's signature songs, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman", but something besides her performance grabbed people's attention - and raised many disapproving eyebrows.

Bishop Charles Ellis drew the Internet's ire after seemingly groping Ariana. While introducing her at the podium, he held her very high on the waist and squeezed his fingers around the side of her chest. He later apologized, telling the Associated Press, "It would never be my intention to touch any woman's breast. Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar. But again, I apologize."

He claimed to have hugged all the artists present, male and female, but onlookers weren't buying it. They said the physical contact was clearly inappropriate, and that Ariana appeared uncomfortable with it.

I'm really sorry you had to go thru that @ArianaGrande that groping was beyond blatant and we could all see and feel your discomfort. #NotCool — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) September 1, 2018

#RespectAriana is trending worldwide after a pastor got very handsy with @ArianaGrande at Aretha Franklin's funeral pic.twitter.com/FeJQ4f3lk4 — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) August 31, 2018