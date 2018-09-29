Someone insulted Chrissy Teigen with unsolicited hair 'advice.' RIP that person.

Chrissy Teigen is many things: a model, a host, a social media icon, a mother, and a wife, among other distinctions. But on the Internet, she is perhaps best known as a savage clapback deliverer. The woman does NOT suffer fools, and for good reason. They're unusually quick to offer unsolicited feedback re: her appearance. Rude.

Chrissy recently posted an Instagram shot of her with Andy Cohen and Kelly Dodd promoting her latest Watch What Happens Live! appearance. It didn't take long for a troll to crawl out of the damp, moldy woodwork (I assume that's where trolls live when they're not loitering underneath bridges).

Despite looking lovely as usual, one Instagram user tried to "help" Chrissy with her styling. She wrote, "You look beautiful but you should grow your hair long again. Girls with round faces should not have short hair like that. It makes your face huge. Been there... believe me... LONG HAIR ."