Jimmy Fallon reads tweets about people’s weird families that will make yours seem normal.

Everyone thinks their family is kooky, or has strange traditions that no other family shares. Whether that's true or not, Jimmy Fallon recently gave people a chance to share their strange family stuff with the world - and people responded in droves.

It's Hashtags time! Tweet out a funny, weird, or embarrassing thing a family member has done or said, and tag it with #MyFamilyIsWeird. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 25, 2018

As Tolstoy basically said, "Weird families are all alike; every weird family is weird in its own way."

Jimmy kicked things off with the odd way he was forced to shoot hoops growing up:

My dad thought our garage would fall down if he put a basketball hoop on it. So he put it on a pole in the middle of our backyard. It’s hard to dribble on grass. #MyFamilyIsWeird — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 25, 2018

People couldn't wait to participate. Some of y'all were basically raised inside a sitcom.

I'm the oldest of 5 kids. When I was learning to parallel park, my dad used my sister and brother as traffic cones. I had to park between them. So my lesson consisted of dad yelling at the traffic cones not to move and me trying not to run over my siblings. #MyFamilyIsWeird — Dani Stone (@danimichelle) September 25, 2018