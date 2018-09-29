Jimmy Fallon reads tweets about people’s weird families that will make yours seem normal.

Advertising
Everyone thinks their family is kooky, or has strange traditions that no other family shares. Whether that's true or not, Jimmy Fallon recently gave people a chance to share their strange family stuff with the world - and people responded in droves.
As Tolstoy basically said, "Weird families are all alike; every weird family is weird in its own way."
Jimmy kicked things off with the odd way he was forced to shoot hoops growing up:
People couldn't wait to participate. Some of y'all were basically raised inside a sitcom.
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Ok, I'll admit it: your families are weird - even weirder than I expected!
Advertising
The show's segment is available to watch below.
Advertising