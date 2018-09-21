People keep forgetting who Tony Hawk is, and it makes his Twitter hilarious.

Y'all know who Tony Hawk is, right?

If you need a refresher, he's a pro skateboarder who's arguably the most influential man to make skateboarding his career - ever. Chances are if you have a younger brother, at some point growing up he hit you under the guise of "doing a kickflip" because he saw Tony Hawk do one on TV. He's also an actor who's appeared in everything from "Police Academy 4" to "Sesame Street." The man's been seared into my consciousness since the 90s even though I've never been on a skateboard that didn't cause me injury moments later.

It ends up Tony also has an incredible sense of humor, which he's been demonstrating by tweeting the interactions he has with people that don't recognize him. They get __so close__ to realizing that he is The Tony Hawk, but alas: not quite.

TSA agent (checking my ID): "Hawk, like that skateboarder Tony Hawk!"

Me: exactly

Her: "Cool, I wonder what he's up to these days"

Me: this — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 21, 2017

He's often confused for a different famous person, sometimes even another athlete.