People keep forgetting who Tony Hawk is, and it makes his Twitter hilarious.

Y'all know who Tony Hawk is, right?
If you need a refresher, he's a pro skateboarder who's arguably the most influential man to make skateboarding his career - ever. Chances are if you have a younger brother, at some point growing up he hit you under the guise of "doing a kickflip" because he saw Tony Hawk do one on TV. He's also an actor who's appeared in everything from "Police Academy 4" to "Sesame Street." The man's been seared into my consciousness since the 90s even though I've never been on a skateboard that didn't cause me injury moments later.
It ends up Tony also has an incredible sense of humor, which he's been demonstrating by tweeting the interactions he has with people that don't recognize him. They get __so close__ to realizing that he is The Tony Hawk, but alas: not quite.
He's often confused for a different famous person, sometimes even another athlete.
Even fans don't understand that TONY BOARD-FLIPPIN' HAWK is standing right in front of them.
Tony takes it all in stride. What a mensch.
When he is successfully recognized, the interactions are somehow made more awkward.
Tony, though: whatta guy.
Helmets off to a dude who doesn't seem to care if he's recognized or not and will tweet some weird moments for the Internet's entertainment regardless.